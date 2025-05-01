15. Genomes and Genomics / Comparative Genomics / Problem 3

A researcher studying the genomes of two related species of plants finds that one of the species has several copies of a gene that is present in only one copy in the other species. The researcher suspects that gene duplication may have played a role in the divergence of these species.

The duplicated genes may acquire new functions through mutations in their regulatory regions or coding sequences, creating unique functional diversity. This process is known as: