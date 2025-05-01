- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In a fish, gold skin color (G) is dominant to black skin color (g) and split tail fin (S) is dominant to single tail fin (s). Breeding between two fish of unknown genotypes results in the following phenotypic ratios in the progeny: 1/4 gold, split tail fin; 1/4 gold, single tail fin; 1/4 black, split tail fin, and 1/4 black, single tail fin. What are the genotypes of the two fish used for breeding?
Assuming simple dominance and independent assortment, the genotypic ratio of the AaBb x AaBb cross will be:
Blue eyes with black coats are not often seen on wolves. Assume that normal coat color (N) dominates over black (n) and that brown eyes (B) dominate over blue (b). An alpha male is mated with an alpha female. What will be the probability of a wolf's offspring having blue eyes and a black coat if both parents are heterozygous for eye and coat color? (Note: the alleles for coat color and eye color are not linked.)
A punnet square is formed by using the following data:
1. Dominant allele for purple flower = P
2. Recessive allele for white flower = p
3. Dominant allele for tall plant = T
4. Recessive allele for short plant = t
From the punnet square below, identify the probability of plants being homozygous for tall and purple flowers.
The genes for wing color and size in beetles assort independently. The red color allele (R) of the wing is dominant over the white color allele (r), whereas the normal wing allele (L) is dominant over the short wing allele (l). Determine the phenotypic ratio of red to white-winged offspring produced when a beetle with normal red wings (heterozygous for both traits) is mated with a beetle having short white wings.
Hemophilia is an X-linked recessive disorder because the abnormal gene that causes it is located on the X-chromosome. The eye color gene, on the other hand, is located on chromosome 15. Determine the expected ratios of hemophilic and brown-eyed female and male offspring of the F2 generation if a normal female with homozygous blue eyes marries a hemophilic man with homozygous brown eyes. (Remember that brown eye color is dominant over blue eye color).
In crossing a black and short guinea pig (Bbss) with a white and long (bbSs) guinea pig, what is the phenotypic ratio of black to white offspring phenotypes?