The phenomenon of epistasis occurs when the expression of one gene masks the expression of another. Which of the following statements best describes epistasis?
A type of gene interaction during which some recessive alleles at one locus inhibit the expression of both dominant and recessive alleles at another locus is referred to as:
A couple's blood group genotype is IᴬIᴮHH and IᴬIᴮHH. What genotypic and phenotypic ratios may be expected in the offspring?
The flower color in a plant is produced by the blending of pigments from two biosynthetic pathways involving three genes, which produce three enzymes that catalyze the steps involved in the pathways of pigment production. Flower colors produced by mixing pigments are yellow (Red + green) and purple (pink + blue). Pink, red, blue, and green flowers result from the production of single colored pigments, while white flowers result from the absence of pigment production. [Note: An uppercase letter indicates a dominant allele producing full enzymatic activity, and a lowercase letter indicates a recessive allele producing no functional enzyme]
Determine the genotype of pure-breeding plants that produce yellow flowers.
A dominant allele of a gene creates a product that results in blue pigment, and a dominant allele of another gene acts on this product to produce green pigment. The presence of a recessive allele in homozygous condition for the gene producing blue pigment masks the phenotypic expression of the second gene producing green pigment. What is the possible molecular explanation for this genetic system?
In which of the following epistatic interaction both genes are required for the correct phenotype?
What is the phenotypic ratio of a heterozygous cross in a complementary gene interaction?