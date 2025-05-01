3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance / Epistasis and Complementation / Problem 5

A dominant allele of a gene creates a product that results in blue pigment, and a dominant allele of another gene acts on this product to produce green pigment. The presence of a recessive allele in homozygous condition for the gene producing blue pigment masks the phenotypic expression of the second gene producing green pigment. What is the possible molecular explanation for this genetic system?