Suppose you want to introduce a human DNA containing the gene of interest into a bacterial DNA. Which of the following vectors can be used in your experiment?
The same restriction enzymes are often used to cut both the plasmid DNA and the gene insert, which are then joined together with the help of an enzyme known as:
Sticky ends are created when restriction enzymes cut double-stranded DNA. What types of bonds do these enzymes digest?
How has the recent rapid advancement in DNA synthesis technology, allowing for the synthesis of sequences up to 10 kb, potentially impacted the gene-cloning approach?
We need to calculate the minimum length of a primer for amplifying a specific gene in the pea (Pisum sativum) plant, assuming a desired melting temperature of 60°C, a GC content of 50%, and an equal frequency of all bases in the plant's genome, which is about 4.45 billion base pairs. Which of the following formulas to calculate the minimum primer length is correct?
A palindromic recognition sequence for a restriction enzyme is a sequence of nucleotides that is the same when read in either direction. Which of the following sequences is a palindromic sequence?
A 1500-bp cloned DNA segment was recovered from a vector, and its restriction map must be constructed in order to characterize this cloned segment. The cloned segment was digested with two restriction enzymes and then electrophoresed on agarose gel. The band sizes observed on the gel are as follows: Enzyme A: 450 bp, 1050 bp; Enzyme B: 200 bp, 1300 bp; Enzymes A and B: 200 bp, 250 bp, 1050 bp. Using this information, create a restriction map and then calculate the distance between the cutting sites of enzymes A and B (in bp) on the cloned DNA segment.