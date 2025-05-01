18. Molecular Genetic Tools / Genetic Cloning / Problem 7

A 1500-bp cloned DNA segment was recovered from a vector, and its restriction map must be constructed in order to characterize this cloned segment. The cloned segment was digested with two restriction enzymes and then electrophoresed on agarose gel. The band sizes observed on the gel are as follows: Enzyme A: 450 bp, 1050 bp; Enzyme B: 200 bp, 1300 bp; Enzymes A and B: 200 bp, 250 bp, 1050 bp. Using this information, create a restriction map and then calculate the distance between the cutting sites of enzymes A and B (in bp) on the cloned DNA segment.