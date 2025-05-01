Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
What is the regulatory sequence in the mRNA that can cause premature termination of transcription.
In RNA polymerase-directed transcription, during elongation, aspartyl residues (asp)along with Mg2+ ions coordinate the phosphates of the ribonucleotides. The overall reaction is (NMP)n +NTP → (NMP)n+1 +PPi. Which of the following is correct about the first and second Mg2+ ions?
Which one of the following statements is false:
What are small non-coding RNA molecules that are typically less than 200 nucleotides in length?
Micro RNAs (mi RNAs) are a class of non-coding RNAs that play important role in the regulation of gene expression. One single miRNA usually targets many genes and one gene might be regulated by multiple miRNAs. The reason for multiple targets is:
Which nucleotide of the codon is degenerate according to the Wobble hypothesis?
Which anticodon carries the amino acid serine?
Eukaryotic ribosomes are composed of two subunits, a small 40S subunit and a large 60S subunit, that combine to form a functional ____ ribosome
What is the minimum number of nucleotides needed to code a protein with 52 amino acids?
___________ is an inherited disorder that affects the body's ability to break down the amino acid phenylalanine to tyrosine.
If the two copies of the lacO regions are mutated in a partial diploid E. coli strain, which of the following statements is therefore true?
Which one of the following will be the possible effect of a mutation causing the deletion of eight uracil nucleotides after region 4 in the TRP operon leader region?
In the life cycle of bacteriophage T4, what function does the holin protein serve?
In Escherichia coli, the ________ is necessary for the breakdown of the five-carbon sugar L-arabinose.
What region in a riboswitch binds the small molecule ligand?
Nonsense-mediated decay is a process of mRNA degradation in eukaryotes that is triggered by the presence of:
What is the function of Gal80p in the transcriptional regulation of galactose metabolism in eukaryotes?
Which of the following compounds provides an acetyl group during the acetylation of lysine?
What is the primary function of signal sequences?
Which of the following is a process that takes place in the early stages of development and is vital for the emergence of complex tissues and organs because it involves the effect of one set of cells or tissues on the behavior and fate of nearby cells or tissues?
What is the most likely result of a mutation in the binary switch gene?
Which of the subsequent C. elegans genes controls the anterior-posterior axis during embryonic development?
Which of the following parameters can tell if the two genes encode a similar protein or have a related function?
Genes that have evolved from a common ancestral gene through speciation are termed:
Indels refer to the genetic mutations caused by the insertion or deletion of what molecules?
Which of the following gene prediction methods predicts prokaryotic and eukaryotic promoters and regulatory elements?