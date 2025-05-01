Skip to main content
Genetics Final - Part 1 of 2
In RNA polymerase-directed transcription, during elongation, aspartyl residues (asp)along with Mg2+ ions coordinate the phosphates of the ribonucleotides. The overall reaction is (NMP)n +NTP → (NMP)n+1 +PPi. Which of the following is correct about the first and second Mg2+ ions?

