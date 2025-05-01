Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
Homologous sequences are considered to be orthologous if they were separated by:
Which of the following gene editing technologies does not involve creating double-stranded DNA breaks?
This is a technique that introduces random changes in the genetic material (DNA) of an organism in a non-specific manner:
What is a potential method for a farmer to accurately and non-invasively observe changes in CBF gene expression in Arabidopsis plants in the field, taking into account the transient nature of gene expression and the challenges of field conditions?
What type of transposable element has the ability to alter a gene or its regulatory region?
What is the main difference between an insertion sequence (IS) and a composite transposon?
Which transposable elements employ a copy-and-paste mechanism?
Which of the following mechanisms is commonly used by prokaryotes to regulate the activity of transposable elements?
All of the following types of mutations are due to errors in DNA replication, EXCEPT:
The most common mutation in the gene associated with cystic fibrosis is ΔF508, which is caused by the ________ of three base pairs.
"_______" is a mechanism that corrects DNA that is replicating throughout the cell cycle, whereas "_______"is a pathway that corrects DNA that is continuously being damaged by UV radiation, radiation, and mutagens
The temperature at which the primers bind to the DNA template is known as the "________."
Which of the following is used to analyze DNA during gel electrophoresis?
Identify the process by which the CDK/cyclin complex activates other proteins, causing the changes necessary to advance the cell through the cell cycle.
The deficiency of the DNA mismatch repair system in tumors that are associated with Lynch syndrome can be detected by:
In a normal distribution where the average score on a test is 85 and the standard deviation is 10, what would be the Z-score of a student who scored 105?
Which of the following statements regarding the characteristics of polygenic inheritance is incorrect?
Assume that flower color of a plant depends upon the additive action of the genes. If 1/64 of the F2 generation flowers were either blue or white, what would be the number of polygenes involved for the flower color of the aforementioned plant?
A broad-sense of heritability close to zero indicates that:
Which of the following is a true statement regarding the genetics of blind cavefish?
A genetic study identified 200 people with a particular mutant allele in a group of 10,000 people. What proportion of the population has the mutant allele?
What effect does a genetic bottleneck have on population genetic diversity?
In a biology class, the professor discusses two theories on how genetic variations contribute to species adaptation. Which theory suggests that multiple minor genetic changes accumulate over time to produce significant evolutionary adaptations?
In African lakes, different cichlid species evolved within the same environment by adapting to different ecological niches or mating preferences, leading to reproductive isolation despite living in the same geographic area. This is an example of:
What does the root of a phylogenetic tree represent?