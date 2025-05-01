Genetics Final - Part 2 of 2
20. Quantitative Genetics / Analyzing Trait Variance / Problem 18
Assume that flower color of a plant depends upon the additive action of the genes. If 1/64 of the F2 generation flowers were either blue or white, what would be the number of polygenes involved for the flower color of the aforementioned plant?
