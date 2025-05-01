Please be aware that you practice a sample exam set, which means that it’s mimicking a real exam. In order to have more accurate experience:
All of the following can be achieved through positional cloning, except:
In genetic engineering, auxotrophic bacteria can be used as selectable markers. Which of the following is an advantage of utilizing auxotrophic bacteria in this way?
Suppose you want to study the transfer of a plasmid containing a gene for ampicillin resistance from a donor strain to a recipient strain. Unlike the donor strain which is resistant to ampicillin, the recipient strain is sensitive to ampicillin and lacked the plasmid.
To test the transfer of the plasmid, you perform an interrupted mating experiment where samples are taken at various time intervals and plated on a selective medium containing ampicillin to identify transconjugants.
What will you expect from the number of transconjugants over time provided that the transfer of the plasmid is successful?
Which of the following best describes the term genetic complementation?
A group of four fruit fly mutants (X, Y, Z, and W) was studied for their wing development. Mutant Y fails to complement mutant Z while wild-type recombinants form between mutant W and mutant X. Which of the following groups of mutants have mutations in the same gene?
In a transduction experiment selecting for leu transductants, the minimal medium should lack _________ and therefore __________ compound should be added to the minimal medium.
Defects in the meiotic process are the cause of several human disorders. Which of the following is the most common chromosomal abnormality disorder?
Which of the following is the most likely genotype of the color-blind father in a family where a woman who is wild type (homozygous) and a man with color blindness have a daughter with Turner syndrome (XO) who has normal color vision and blood clotting?
Determine the type of chromosomal aberration in the image below.
Which of the following is a potential consequence of a chromosomal deletion?
Which of the following terms best describes the unusual structure that forms during pairing of the homologous chromosomes In Prophase-1 of meiosis-1?
What is the expected ratio of gametes with recombinant chromosomes in a paracentric inversion?
Determine the type of chromosomal rearrangement because of which it is possible for a child with 46 chromosomes to have Patau syndrome.
Which of the following features of the Watson-Crick model for DNA is incorrect?
The following are the characteristics of RNA except:
The unique helical arrangement of Z-DNA may provide important recognition sites for:
The RNA which directs the translation of proteins is called:
If a double-stranded linear molecule has a helix containing 20 complete turns, what linking number should it have for it to be considered as energetically relaxed if we change the linear molecule into a closed circle?
An illustration of a human chromosomal diagram is shown below.
Which of the following options best describes the shape of the chromosome in the above diagram?
Who among these pairs was involved in providing experimental evidence supporting the semi-conservative model of DNA replication?
Which of the following functions of DNA polymerase enzymes is true?
Identify which of the following statements about satellite DNA is incorrect.
In a genetics class, students are studying the probability of crossover events between two genes on a chromosome. If the distance between Gene A and Gene B is 12 map units, what is the expected recombination frequency?
_____ is a protein complex that attaches microtubules to chromosomes during cell division.
At what stage of meiosis does "gene shuffling" happen?
Which of the following shows the correct sequence of cell divisions taking place during spermatogenesis?