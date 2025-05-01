Genetics Midterm - Part 2 of 2
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses / Bacteriophage Genetics / Problem 5
A group of four fruit fly mutants (X, Y, Z, and W) was studied for their wing development. Mutant Y fails to complement mutant Z while wild-type recombinants form between mutant W and mutant X. Which of the following groups of mutants have mutations in the same gene?
