17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination / Induced Mutations / Problem 4

Cyanobacteria were found to have been experiencing a high rate of mutation due to chemical pollution caused by an oil spill. Researchers perform mutagenesis assays using various known mutagens. The results show that the highest rate of reversion occurs when the bacteria are exposed to UV radiation.

Which of the following statements is therefore true about the impact of the oil spill on cyanobacteria?