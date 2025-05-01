A researcher is studying the regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and has created the following strains with different genotypes:



Strain 1: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺

Strain 2: I⁺ P⁻ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺

Strain 3: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺

Strain 4: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻



The researcher wants to determine whether -galactosidase is produced in the presence and absence of the inducer for each genotype. The results of the experiment are shown in the table below:

Strain Inducer present Inducer absent 1 + -

2 - - 3 + +