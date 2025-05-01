Skip to main content
Lac Operon
12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes / Lac Operon / Problem 1

A researcher is studying the regulation of the lac operon in E. coli and has created the following strains with different genotypes:

Strain 1: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺
Strain 2: I⁺ P⁻ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁺
Strain 3: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺
Strain 4: I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁺ Y⁻

The researcher wants to determine whether -galactosidase is produced in the presence and absence of the inducer for each genotype. The results of the experiment are shown in the table below:
 Strain   Inducer present     Inducer absent      1                    +                        - 
     2                   -                         -      3                   +                        + 
     4                   -                         -
 Which of the strain(s) is/are lac+?

