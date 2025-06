4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Mapping Genes / Problem 2

Consider the following DNA sequences:



Nucleotide position

1 5 10

Person 1 ...GCCTGCCTGA...

Person 2 ...GCCAGCCTTA...

Person 3 ...GCCGGCCTCA...

Person 4 ...GCCCGCCTAA...



What is the nucleotide position of all the SNPs in the given sequences?