Suppose in Drosophila, the eye color and wing size genes are located on the same chromosome and separated by 25 map units. Allele B produces brown eyes and is dominant to b for blue eyes, and allele L produces large wings and is dominant to l for small wings.
A heterozygous individual with the genotype BL/bl produces gametes. Which of the following gives the frequency of parental genotype?
Two genes are linked on the same chromosome if they are inherited together ________ of the time.
Recombination between _____ chromatids during mitosis only occurs around 1% as frequently as it does between _____ chromatids during _____.
The percentage of a single chromosomal crossover between two genes during meiosis is termed:
Genetic linkage is the possibility of genes that are located close together on a chromosome being inherited together during meiosis of sexual reproduction. Linkage likely occurs if the recombination frequencies are:
Three genes (S, T, and Q) were linked on a chromosome. These genes have the following recombination frequencies:
S-T: 35%
S-Q: 39%
T-Q: 4%
Which of the following shows the correct sequence of these genes in the chromosome?