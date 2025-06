4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Mapping Overview / Problem 1

Suppose in Drosophila, the eye color and wing size genes are located on the same chromosome and separated by 25 map units. Allele B produces brown eyes and is dominant to b for blue eyes, and allele L produces large wings and is dominant to l for small wings.



A heterozygous individual with the genotype BL/bl produces gametes. Which of the following gives the frequency of parental genotype?