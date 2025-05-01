The diploid number of humans is 2n = 46. Which of the following happens to a cell at the end of cytokinesis during meiotic cell division?
During the S phase, the DNA must be unwound first to produce a template strand. Which of the following enzymes performs this function?
Nondisjunction happens when there is a failure of homologous chromosomes or sister chromatids to separate during meiosis. Which of the following is a consequence of nondisjunction?
Why are hybrids such as mules not capable of producing viable gametes?
Synapsis refers to the connection of homologous chromosomes to form a ______.
What does it imply if the recombination frequency is 50%?
At what stage of meiosis does "gene shuffling" happen?