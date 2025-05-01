- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Consider that brown color (B) in naked mole rats is dominant over white color (b). If a naked brown male mole rat was chosen at random and crossed with a white recessive female, producing all brown offspring, the genotype of that male rat would be:
Four different types of pea plants are self-fertilized to obtain the following three groups of progeny:
Group 1: Round seeded pea plants= 101, wrinkled seeded pea plants= 99
Group 2: Round seeded pea plants= 99, wrinkled seeded pea plants= 0
Group 3: Round seeded pea plants = 90; wrinkled-seeded pea plants = 30.
Identify the group of progeny that is the result of a cross between two heterozygous parents:
When Mendel crossed true breeding yellow and green pea plants, what made him conclude that the green variant is the recessive trait?
If you cross a red-eyed (Aa) Drosophila and a white-eyed (aa) Drosophila and produce a total of 150 offspring, how many of them are homozygous dominant?
If we cross true-breeding plants, what will be the resulting genotypic ratio of F2 progeny?
Which of the following statements about monohybrid cross is true?
In guinea pigs, fur color is an autosomal recessive Mendelian trait. A dominant gene "B" in guinea pigs is responsible for making the fur black, whereas a recessive allele "b" makes the fur white. Two guinea pigs were mated to produce the following number of offspring:
Guinea pigs with black fur= 9
Guinea pigs with white fur=3
What is the possible genotype of the parents of this offspring?