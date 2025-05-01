In guinea pigs, fur color is an autosomal recessive Mendelian trait. A dominant gene "B" in guinea pigs is responsible for making the fur black, whereas a recessive allele "b" makes the fur white. Two guinea pigs were mated to produce the following number of offspring:

Guinea pigs with black fur= 9

Guinea pigs with white fur=3

What is the possible genotype of the parents of this offspring?