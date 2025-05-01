Skip to main content
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance / Monohybrid Cross / Problem 3
When Mendel crossed true breeding yellow and green pea plants, what made him conclude that the green variant is the recessive trait?
A
He observed it in a few peas in the F1 progeny
B
It became the dominating trait in the F1 progeny
C
The trait was not observed both in F1 and F2 progeny
D
It showed up only in the F2 progeny
