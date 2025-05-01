The mitochondrial DNA deletions found in necrotic tissues may be due to:
The transfer of genes from an endosymbiont genome to the nuclear genome is termed:
Mitochondria and chloroplasts are able to replicate and divide independently of the host cell:
What are the sources of DNA for the resulting offspring in the enucleated egg approach?
Identify the mode of inheritance of an unknown trait in the following pedigree.
Which of the following describes heteroplasmy?
If one out of four molecules transferred in a primary oocyte is a mutant mtDNA, how will it possibly affect the offspring?