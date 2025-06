3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance / Penetrance and Expressivity / Problem 2

Familial polydactyly is an autosomal dominant trait that is characterized by extra fingers or toes. One of the types of polydactyly is postaxial polydactyly type B, which has a penetrance of approximately 40%. What is the probability of a child being born with polydactyly to parents who are carriers for the trait?