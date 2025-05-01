10. Transcription / RNA Modification and Processing / Problem 3

Dr. Youneeb wants to determine the number of introns and exons in the human insulin gene. He isolated a segment of genomic DNA from a human somatic cell, fragmented and denatured it into single strands, and mixed it with a specific mRNA obtained from the cytoplasm of beta cells of the pancreas. After analyzing the hybridization pattern, he found that the DNA segment is hybridized to the mRNA at three sites while it remains unhybridized at two sites. So, can you tell what is the likely number of introns and exons in the human insulin gene?