Transfer RNA
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Transfer RNA
Transfer RNA / Problem 3
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding codon and anticodon sequences?
A
tRNA anticodon sequences bind to mRNA codon sequences during translation to help specify the sequence of amino acids in a protein.
B
Some tRNAs can recognize more than one codon sequence due to the "wobble" phenomenon, which allows for flexibility in the genetic code.
C
Each codon on the mRNA molecule can specify multiple amino acids, therefore fewer codons are present than the total number of amino acids in a cell.
D
There are 64 possible codons, but only 20 amino acids are commonly used to build proteins.
