Trihybrid Cross
4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage / Trihybrid Cross / Problem 5

The following are the result of the F2 generation of a three-point cross. What is the recombination frequency of loci A,B? 
Table showing F2 generation results of a trihybrid cross with genotypes and recombination data.

