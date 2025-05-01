What diseases have been linked to mutations in the RNA polymerase III gene?
Which of the following mutations is most likely to result in a truncated protein?
In common cases of cystic fibrosis, phenylalanine 508 is deleted in the CFTR genes. This type of mutation is considered as:
Consider the following specific codon in an mRNA sequence:
5' - CAG- 3'
Suppose this codon undergoes a nonsense mutation, which of the following codons can possibly result from this type of mutation?
Which gene is affected by a point mutation in sickle cell hemoglobin?
Cri-du-chat syndrome is a genetic condition that is caused by the deletion mutation on:
If a bacteria has 105 bases/genome, what is the rate of mutations/genome replication considering that the bacteria have a mutation rate of 10-10 mutations/base x replication?