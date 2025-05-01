- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Assuming that all other members of the family are unaffected, what is the probability that a female's grandson will be affected by a disease if she is homozygous recessive for an autosomal trait?
For an independently assorting gene, short hair (S) is dominant over long hair (s) in rabbits, and black skin (B) is dominant over brown skin (b). When the male and female with the heterozygous genotype BbSs from the F1 generation are self-crossed, what is the probability of having the genotype BBSS in the F2 generation?
Assume that in a given plant, T represents the dominant trait for tallness over dwarfism (t) and P represents the dominant trait for the purple flower over the white flower (p). If a pure-breeding plant with the genotype TTPP is crossed with the pure-breeding plant with the genotype ttpp and produced the genotype TtPp, how many gametes are formed by the F1 plants when self-crossed in the F2 generation?
How is the principle of independent assortment of characters demonstrated using pea plants with the traits of tall and dwarf and smooth and wrinkled seeds?
If we cross true-breeding (XXYY and xxyy) organisms, the F2 progeny will produce a phenotypic ratio of 9:3:3:1. The following genotypes contribute to the most dominant phenotypic trait in the F2 progeny except:
Which of the following phenomena minimizes the chances of an independent assortment of genes?
Black color is dominant in sheep over white. If a test cross on a black sheep with an unknown genotype results in a 1:1 phenotypic ratio, what could be the genotype of the unknown parent?