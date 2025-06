3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance / Understanding Independent Assortment / Problem 2

For an independently assorting gene, short hair (S) is dominant over long hair (s) in rabbits, and black skin (B) is dominant over brown skin (b). When the male and female with the heterozygous genotype BbSs from the F1 generation are self-crossed, what is the probability of having the genotype BBSS in the F2 generation?