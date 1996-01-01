Allelic Frequency Changes quiz #1 Flashcards
Allelic Frequency Changes quiz #1
What term refers to different forms of the same gene?
Allele.What is the difference between two alleles of the same gene?
Two alleles of the same gene have different DNA sequences, which may result in different phenotypes.Which of the following is the term for one possible form of the gene for a particular trait?
Allele.Which are different forms of the same gene?
Alleles.An ______ is an alternative form of a single gene passed from generation to generation.
Allele.What is a different, alternative version of a gene called?
Allele.Alternative versions of a gene that produce distinguishable phenotypes are called what?
Alleles.The allele frequency is ______.
The proportion of a specific allele among all alleles for a gene in a population.What is the alternative form that a single gene may have for a particular trait?
Allele.How do you calculate the allele frequencies in the iguana population following the mutation event?
Count the number of each allele in the population after the mutation and divide by the total number of alleles for that gene.What is an alternative form of a single gene passed from generation to generation?
Allele.What is a version of a gene called?
Allele.What are different forms of genes for a single trait called?
Alleles.What are different forms of the same gene called?
Alleles.What is one of two or more versions of a gene at a location called?
Allele.