What is uncoiled DNA called? Uncoiled DNA is referred to as relaxed DNA, which is DNA that is not supercoiled or tightly packed.

What is the relaxed form of DNA? The relaxed form of DNA is B-DNA, which is the most common right-handed helical structure found in humans and other organisms.

What two alternative forms of DNA did Rosalind Franklin discover? Rosalind Franklin discovered the A-DNA and B-DNA forms, where A-DNA is a shorter right-handed helix and B-DNA is the common right-handed helix.

Which DNA form is characterized by a left-handed helix? Z-DNA is characterized by a left-handed helix, making it distinct from the more common right-handed forms like B-DNA and A-DNA.

Under what laboratory conditions might alternative DNA forms arise? Alternative DNA forms can arise under conditions such as high salt concentrations, extreme pH levels, or low water availability. These unusual environments promote structural changes in DNA.

How does the appearance of A-DNA differ from B-DNA? A-DNA appears shorter and more crunched together compared to the elongated structure of B-DNA. Both are right-handed helices, but A-DNA is more compact.