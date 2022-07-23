Alternative DNA Forms describes the fact that DNA can adopt more than one helical structure. The most common form is B-DNA, the familiar double helix found in humans and most organisms. B-DNA is a right-handed helix and is the standard form usually associated with genetic information.

Other important forms include A-DNA and Z-DNA. A-DNA is also a right-handed helix, but it is shorter and more compact than B-DNA. In contrast, Z-DNA is unusual because it forms a left-handed helix. These structural differences matter because they show that DNA shape is not fixed and can change under specific conditions.

Alternative DNA forms are typically associated with unusual environments such as high salt, unusual pH, or reduced water availability. Beyond A, B, and Z forms, additional DNA types have been described, but the key idea is that DNA structure can vary depending on conditions, with B-DNA as the most common form and Z-DNA as the classic left-handed helix.