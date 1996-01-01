Bacterial Conjugation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

The transfer of genes during bacterial conjugation involves rigid, tubular appendages called what? The transfer of genes during bacterial conjugation involves rigid, tubular appendages called sex pili (or F pili).

R-plasmids are most likely acquired via what process? R-plasmids are most likely acquired via bacterial conjugation, which allows the transfer of plasmids (including R-plasmids) between bacteria.

Who first discovered bacterial conjugation and in what year? Bacterial conjugation was first discovered by Lederberg and Tatum in 1946.

What is the role of the conjugation bridge during bacterial conjugation? The conjugation bridge acts as a passageway that allows DNA to transfer from one bacterium to another during conjugation.

What distinguishes an F+ bacterial cell from an F- cell? An F+ cell contains the F factor plasmid and can donate genetic material, while an F- cell lacks the F factor and can only receive genetic material.

How do HFR cells differ from F+ cells in terms of the location of the F factor? HFR cells have the F factor integrated into their chromosome, while F+ cells have the F factor as a separate plasmid.