Bacterial Conjugation quiz #1 Flashcards
Bacterial Conjugation quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
The transfer of genes during bacterial conjugation involves rigid, tubular appendages called what?
The transfer of genes during bacterial conjugation involves rigid, tubular appendages called sex pili (or F pili).R-plasmids are most likely acquired via what process?
R-plasmids are most likely acquired via bacterial conjugation, which allows the transfer of plasmids (including R-plasmids) between bacteria.Who first discovered bacterial conjugation and in what year?
Bacterial conjugation was first discovered by Lederberg and Tatum in 1946.What is the role of the conjugation bridge during bacterial conjugation?
The conjugation bridge acts as a passageway that allows DNA to transfer from one bacterium to another during conjugation.What distinguishes an F+ bacterial cell from an F- cell?
An F+ cell contains the F factor plasmid and can donate genetic material, while an F- cell lacks the F factor and can only receive genetic material.How do HFR cells differ from F+ cells in terms of the location of the F factor?
HFR cells have the F factor integrated into their chromosome, while F+ cells have the F factor as a separate plasmid.What experimental technique is used to map bacterial chromosomes using HFR cells?
Interrupted mating experiments are used to map bacterial chromosomes by stopping conjugation at specific times and analyzing which genes have transferred.Why do donor cells usually remain F+ after conjugation?
Donor cells usually have multiple copies of the F factor plasmid, so even after donating one, they retain enough copies to remain F+.What is a transposon and what role does it play in R plasmid transfer?
A transposon is a 'jumping gene' that can move between DNA molecules, helping R plasmids transfer antibiotic resistance genes between different bacteria.Can R plasmids transfer between different bacterial species, and if so, how?
Yes, R plasmids can transfer between different bacterial species, often facilitated by transposons that enable movement of the plasmid.