Conjugation is a vital process in bacterial genetics, representing the physical union of bacterial cells that allows for the exchange of genetic material. This phenomenon was first identified in 1946 by scientists Leta Bergan and Tatum through experiments involving two strains of E. coli, referred to as strain A and strain B. Each strain had specific growth requirements: strain A could only thrive in a medium containing two particular components, while strain B required three different components, including some that strain A did not need.
In their experiment, the researchers mixed these two strains and plated them onto a surface devoid of any nutrients necessary for either strain to grow. Surprisingly, some cells were able to grow despite the absence of the required nutrients. This unexpected outcome led to the hypothesis that the two strains exchanged DNA during their physical union, enabling them to adapt to the nutrient-deficient environment.
Through this exchange, strain A transferred genes that allowed strain B to grow without certain nutrients, such as leucine. Conversely, strain B provided genetic material that enabled strain A to thrive under conditions it previously could not. This genetic exchange is facilitated by structures known as sex pili (or f pili), which allow the bacteria to connect, forming a conjugation bridge. This bridge serves as a passageway for DNA transfer between the two cells.
To summarize, the experiment demonstrated that when bacterial strains A and B undergo conjugation, they can share genetic traits that allow them to survive in environments lacking their specific growth requirements. This discovery of bacterial conjugation has significant implications for understanding genetic diversity and adaptation in microbial populations.