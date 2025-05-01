Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What structure protects the DNA of a bacteriophage virus? The protein coat, known as the capsid, protects the DNA of a bacteriophage virus.

Can bacteriophages use RNA as their genome, and if so, how does this relate to their classification? Yes, some bacteriophages can use RNA as their genome. Viruses, including certain bacteriophages, may have either DNA or RNA as their genetic material.

What laboratory technique is commonly used to quantify bacteriophage infection in bacteria? The plaque assay is used to quantify bacteriophage infection by counting plaques formed on a bacterial plate. Each plaque represents an area where bacteria have been lysed by the virus.

How do virulent phages differ from temperate phages in their life cycle? Virulent phages immediately lyse and kill the host cell after infection. Temperate phages can remain dormant inside the host for extended periods before eventually lysing the cell.

What is a mixed infection in the context of bacteriophage genetics? A mixed infection involves infecting a bacterial culture with two different strains of bacteriophages. This allows for the study of recombination between phage genomes.

How is recombination frequency used to map bacteriophage genes? Recombination frequency is calculated by dividing the number of recombinant colonies by the total number of colonies. Lower recombination frequencies indicate genes are closer together on the genome.