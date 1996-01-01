Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Genetics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses

Bacteriophage Genetics

Next Topic
1

concept

Plaques and Experiments

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2

concept

Mapping Bacteriophages

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

A plaque assay studies viruses through what measurement?

4
Problem

A mixed infection of two bacteriophage strains is often used for what purpose?

5
Problem

A mixed infection of two bacteriophage strains was performed. Infection of bacteriophage strain 1 causes the bacteria to be red and large, while infection of bacteriophage strain 2 causes the bacteria colony to be black and small. The following results were obtained. Using this data, determine the distance between the color and size genes. 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.