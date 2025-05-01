Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What happens to genetic information when a chromosome undergoes a deletion mutation? When a chromosome undergoes a deletion mutation, a segment of the chromosome is lost, resulting in the loss of genetic information contained in that segment. The deleted segment, which typically lacks a centromere, is degraded and lost during cell division.

What are the consequences when a piece of DNA is missing due to a chromosomal deletion? When a piece of DNA is missing due to a chromosomal deletion, the genes in that segment are lost, which can lead to the absence of gene function, altered phenotypes such as pseudodominance, and in some cases, genetic disorders like Cri du Chat Syndrome. The missing segment is not inherited by daughter cells because it lacks a centromere and is degraded during cell division.

What structural feature prevents a deleted chromosomal segment from being inherited during cell division? A deleted chromosomal segment typically lacks a centromere. Without a centromere, spindle fibers cannot attach, so the segment is not inherited and is degraded.

What is a deletion loop and when does it form during meiosis? A deletion loop is a structure formed between a normal homolog and a chromosome missing a segment. It helps ensure proper segregation of chromosomes during meiosis.

How many double-stranded breaks are usually required to produce a chromosomal deletion? Two double-stranded breaks are typically required to produce a chromosomal deletion. These breaks remove a segment of the chromosome.

What is the difference between terminal and intercalary deletions? Terminal deletions remove the end of a chromosome, while intercalary deletions remove a segment from within the chromosome. Both types result in loss of genetic material.