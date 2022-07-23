Deletions are a significant type of chromosomal rearrangement characterized by the loss of a segment of a chromosome. This process typically involves double-stranded breaks, requiring two breaks to excise the segment. The deleted portion usually lacks a centromere, leading to its degradation during cell division, as it cannot attach to the spindle fibers responsible for segregating chromosomes into daughter cells.

There are various types of deletions, including:

Gene Deletion: This type obliterates a single gene, rendering it nonfunctional.

This type obliterates a single gene, rendering it nonfunctional. Multigenic Deletion: Involves the loss of multiple genes, significantly impacting genetic function.

Involves the loss of multiple genes, significantly impacting genetic function. Terminal Deletion: This deletion occurs at the end of a chromosome.

This deletion occurs at the end of a chromosome. Intercalary Deletion: This type removes a segment from within the chromosome.

One notable consequence of deletions is a phenomenon known as Pseudodominance. This occurs when a dominant allele is deleted, leaving a recessive allele unopposed. For instance, if one chromosome carries a dominant allele and the other a recessive allele, the deletion of the dominant allele results in the expression of the recessive phenotype, which would typically remain masked.

To facilitate proper segregation during meiosis, a structure called a deletion loop forms between the normal homologous chromosome and the one with the missing segment. This loop allows for the alignment and segregation of chromosomes, ensuring that genetic material is accurately distributed to daughter cells.

An example of a deletion in humans is Cri du Chat Syndrome, which results from a deletion on chromosome 5. This syndrome is named for the distinctive cry of affected infants, which resembles a cat's meow, highlighting the real-world implications of chromosomal deletions.