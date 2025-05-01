Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which type of chromosomal mutation involves the exchange or movement of segments between two different chromosomes? Translocations are chromosomal mutations that involve the movement of chromosomal segments to different chromosomes. This can occur as reciprocal translocations, where two chromosomes exchange segments, or as Robertsonian translocations, where the long arms of two non-homologous acrocentric chromosomes fuse together.

What is a reciprocal translocation in genetics, and how does it involve two chromosomes? A reciprocal translocation is a type of chromosomal rearrangement in which two different chromosomes exchange acentric fragments (segments without centromeres). This results in each chromosome carrying genetic material from the other, and involves two chromosomes directly.

Describe a Robertsonian translocation and explain how it involves two chromosomes. A Robertsonian translocation occurs when the short arms of two non-homologous acrocentric chromosomes break off and the long arms fuse to form a single chromosome. This rearrangement involves two chromosomes and can lead to genetic conditions such as familial Down syndrome.

What are the three types of gamete segregation that can occur after a reciprocal translocation during meiosis? The three types are adjacent-1 segregation, adjacent-2 segregation, and alternative segregation. Only alternative segregation produces viable gametes with a complete set of genetic information.

Why are gametes resulting from adjacent-1 and adjacent-2 segregation in reciprocal translocations typically non-viable? They are non-viable because they lack a complete set of chromosomes or genetic information. This incomplete set prevents proper development after fertilization.

How does the pairing of homologous chromosomes during metaphase differ after a reciprocal translocation compared to normal meiosis? After a reciprocal translocation, there are more possible pairings because chromosomes now have both normal and translocated segments. This increases the complexity of chromosome alignment during metaphase.