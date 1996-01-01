Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Reciprocal Translocation
Robertsonian Translocations
Which of the following represents the chromosomal segregation into gametes after a reciprocal translocation caused by adjacent-1 segregation? N=Normal chromosome T = Tanslocated chromosome
Which of the following ways reciprocal translocated chromosomes are sorted produces viable gametes?
An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after alternative segregation?
A B • C D E F G J K • L M N O P
A B • C D N O P J K • L M E F G
An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after adjacent-1 segregation?
A B • C D E F G J K • L M N O P
A B • C D N O P J K • L M E F G
An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after adjacent-2 segregation?
A B • C D E F G J K • L M N O P
A B • C D N O P J K • L M E F G
How many chromosomes does a person who is a carrier for familial down syndrome caused by a robertsonian translocation have?