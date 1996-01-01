Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

6. Chromosomal Variation

Chromosomal Rearrangements: Translocations

Reciprocal Translocation

Robertsonian Translocations

Which of the following represents the chromosomal segregation into gametes after a reciprocal translocation caused by adjacent-1 segregation? N=Normal chromosome T = Tanslocated chromosome

Which of the following ways reciprocal translocated chromosomes are sorted produces viable gametes?

An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after alternative segregation? 

A B • C D E F G                        J K • L M N O P 

A B • C D N O P                       J K • L M E F G 

An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after adjacent-1 segregation? 

A B • C D E F G                J K • L M N O P 

A B • C D N O P               J K • L M E F G 

An individual heterozygous for a reciprocal translocation has the following chromosomes. Which chromosomes do the gametes receive after adjacent-2 segregation? 

A B • C D E F G             J K • L M N O P 

A B • C D N O P            J K • L M E F G 

How many chromosomes does a person who is a carrier for familial down syndrome caused by a robertsonian translocation have?

