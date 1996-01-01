Crossing Over and Recombinants quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

Where do homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material through crossing over? Homologous chromosomes exchange genetic material at the chiasmata during prophase I of meiosis.

Which statements describe crossing over? Crossing over is the exchange of genetic material between non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes, resulting in new combinations of alleles and increased genetic variation.

Which correctly describes crossing over? Crossing over is the process where non-sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes exchange segments during meiosis, leading to genetic recombination.

Which diagram demonstrates how crossing-over contributes to genetic variety during meiosis? A diagram showing homologous chromosomes paired in a tetrad, with segments exchanged between non-sister chromatids at chiasmata, resulting in recombinant chromatids, demonstrates how crossing-over increases genetic variety.

Why will cleaving at points a and b in figure 2 result in non-recombinant chromosomes? Cleaving at points a and b does not result in an exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes, so the chromatids remain unchanged and non-recombinant.

Between which two genes would you expect the highest frequency of recombination? The highest frequency of recombination is expected between two genes that are farthest apart on the same chromosome.