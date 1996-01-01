Development of Animal Gametes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Why are human gametes haploid instead of diploid? Human gametes are haploid so that when a sperm and egg fuse during fertilization, the resulting zygote has the correct diploid number of chromosomes. This ensures that offspring inherit one set of chromosomes from each parent, maintaining genetic stability across generations.

Which statement best describes a spermatid? A spermatid is an immature, haploid male gamete produced during spermatogenesis. It is non-motile, lacks a tail and acrosome, and must undergo further maturation (spermiogenesis) to become a functional sperm cell.

What are gametes? Gametes are specialized reproductive cells (sperm in males and eggs in females) that are haploid and combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote, initiating the development of a new organism.

Where in the male reproductive system does spermatogenesis primarily occur? Spermatogenesis primarily occurs in the seminiferous tubules of the testes.

What is the role of the acrosome in mature sperm cells? The acrosome is a cap on the head of the sperm that contains enzymes needed to penetrate the egg during fertilization.

At what stage of meiosis do primary oocytes pause, and when do they resume development? Primary oocytes pause in prophase I of meiosis and resume development at ovulation.