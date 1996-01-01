Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Gamete Development
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n = 64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatogonium cells?
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in primary oocyte cells?
Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatids cells?
What is the correct term for the mature female gamete?