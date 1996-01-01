Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

9. Mitosis and Meiosis

Development of Animal Gametes

Problem

Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n = 64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatogonium cells?

3
Problem

Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in primary oocyte cells?

4
Problem

Horse diploid cells contain 64 chromosomes (2n=64). How many chromosomes will be present in spermatids cells?

5
Problem

What is the correct term for the mature female gamete?

