Which type of gene transcribes the bicoid gene during early animal development? The bicoid gene is transcribed by maternal effect genes, which are genes provided by the mother and present in the egg before the embryo's own genes are activated.

What is a homeotic gene and what is its role in development? A homeotic gene, such as a Hox gene, is a gene that contains a homeobox sequence and acts as a transcription factor to control the development of specific body segments and features. In animals, Hox genes define structures like antennae and legs, while in plants, they determine floral organ identity.

What scientific terms are used to describe the front, back, top, and bottom of an organism? The terms are anterior for the front, posterior for the back, dorsal for the top, and ventral for the bottom. These terms help define body orientation during development.

How do concentration gradients of maternal effect genes influence early embryonic development? Concentration gradients of genes like bicoid and nanos determine the anterior and posterior regions of the embryo. These gradients guide the activation of subsequent segmentation genes.

What is the sequence of gene activation from maternal effect genes to segment polarity genes in animal development? Maternal effect genes activate gap genes, which then activate pair-rule genes, followed by segment polarity genes. Each gene class triggers the next in a developmental cascade.

What is the function of the homeobox sequence found in Hox genes? The homeobox is a 180 base pair DNA sequence that encodes a homeodomain in the protein. This domain allows Hox proteins to bind DNA and regulate gene expression.