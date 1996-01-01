Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
14. Genetic Control of Development

Developmental Patterning Genes

Segmentation Genes

Plant HOX genes

Which genes are the first genes that control patterning of the offspring during early development?

Areas with higher bicoid expression will develop into which body pattern?

Activation of the segmentation genes occurs in which of the following orders?

Which of the following HOX clusters are responsible for forming the abdominal in Drosophila development?

In Arabidopsis, which class of HOX genes are responsible for forming the plant carpels?

