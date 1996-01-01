DNA Repair quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

Which process helps to preserve the genetic information stored in DNA during DNA replication? DNA proofreading helps preserve genetic information by correcting mispaired bases during replication.

What is the name of the enzyme that hydrolyzes (breaks down) DNA during DNA isolation procedures? Deoxyribonuclease is the enzyme that hydrolyzes DNA.

Which molecule usually detects and corrects errors in DNA replication? DNA polymerase detects and corrects errors through its proofreading activity.

What kind of damage to DNA can be caused by X-rays? X-rays can cause double-strand breaks in DNA.

What is the function of single-strand binding proteins during DNA replication? Single-strand binding proteins stabilize and protect single-stranded DNA during replication.

What enzyme joins DNA fragments during replication? DNA ligase joins DNA fragments by sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone.