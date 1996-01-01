Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

DNA Repair quiz #1 Flashcards

DNA Repair quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/38
  • Which process helps to preserve the genetic information stored in DNA during DNA replication?
    DNA proofreading helps preserve genetic information by correcting mispaired bases during replication.
  • What is the name of the enzyme that hydrolyzes (breaks down) DNA during DNA isolation procedures?
    Deoxyribonuclease is the enzyme that hydrolyzes DNA.
  • Which molecule usually detects and corrects errors in DNA replication?
    DNA polymerase detects and corrects errors through its proofreading activity.
  • What kind of damage to DNA can be caused by X-rays?
    X-rays can cause double-strand breaks in DNA.
  • What is the function of single-strand binding proteins during DNA replication?
    Single-strand binding proteins stabilize and protect single-stranded DNA during replication.
  • What enzyme joins DNA fragments during replication?
    DNA ligase joins DNA fragments by sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • What is the role of exonucleases in DNA replication?
    Exonucleases remove incorrectly paired or damaged nucleotides during proofreading and repair.
  • Which enzyme breaks the hydrogen bonds between the strands of parental DNA during replication?
    Helicase breaks the hydrogen bonds between DNA strands.
  • Which protein joins together the Okazaki fragments of DNA in the lagging strand?
    DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.
  • What is the role of ligase in DNA replication?
    DNA ligase seals nicks and joins DNA fragments, completing the sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • What is the role of the enzyme ligase in DNA replication?
    DNA ligase connects DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds.
  • What is the role of DNA ligase during DNA replication?
    DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments and repairs nicks in the DNA backbone.
  • What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
    DNA ligase seals breaks in the DNA backbone, joining fragments into a continuous strand.
  • What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
    DNA ligase creates covalent bonds between DNA fragments, ensuring strand continuity.
  • What is the purpose of DNA ligase?
    DNA ligase joins DNA fragments and repairs nicks in the DNA backbone.
  • What chemical force must be overcome in order to separate the two DNA strands during replication?
    Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases must be overcome.
  • What is the most efficient way to avoid DNA mutations from UV radiation?
    Efficient DNA repair mechanisms, such as nucleotide excision repair, help avoid mutations from UV radiation.
  • How is DNA stored for short-term usage in cells?
    DNA is stored in the nucleus, often associated with histone proteins for short-term usage.
  • What usually happens when mistakes are made during DNA repair and bases are incorrect or missing?
    Mistakes during DNA repair can result in mutations, which may affect gene function.
  • What process repairs damage to a preexisting double helix?
    Nucleotide excision repair (NER) repairs damage that distorts the double helix.
  • DNA methylation is a mechanism used by eukaryotes to do what?
    DNA methylation is used by eukaryotes to distinguish old DNA strands from new ones during mismatch repair.
  • Which structure is responsible for stabilizing DNA in its single-stranded form during replication?
    Single-strand binding proteins stabilize single-stranded DNA.
  • Short segments of newly synthesized DNA are joined into a continuous strand by _____.
    DNA ligase.
  • The separated strands of DNA are completed into two double helices by DNA _________.
    DNA polymerase.
  • Short segments of newly synthesized DNA are joined into a continuous strand by which enzyme?
    DNA ligase.
  • If DNA ligase was nonfunctional, what would be a likely consequence?
    DNA fragments would remain unjoined, resulting in incomplete DNA strands.
  • What enzyme cuts up DNA into tiny fragments?
    Deoxyribonuclease cuts DNA into fragments.
  • The overall error rate in a completed DNA molecule is approximately __________.
    The error rate is about 1 in 10^9 nucleotides.
  • Which enzyme joins Okazaki fragments together?
    DNA ligase.
  • During DNA replication, which enzyme removes the RNA primers and then fills in the gap?
    DNA polymerase I removes RNA primers and fills in the gap with DNA.
  • Proofreading by DNA polymerase involves the removal of what?
    Proofreading involves the removal of incorrectly paired nucleotides.
  • What is an enzyme that cuts double-stranded DNA at specific nucleotide sequences?
    Restriction endonuclease.
  • Identify the three factors that account for the high degree of accuracy of DNA replication.
    Base pairing specificity, proofreading by DNA polymerase, and DNA repair mechanisms.
  • DNA strands can be clipped crosswise at selected positions by using enzymes called what?
    Restriction enzymes.
  • Why is proofreading of newly-synthesized DNA important?
    Proofreading prevents mutations by correcting errors during DNA synthesis.
  • What are the two general categories of DNA repair?
    Direct repair and excision repair.
  • The overall error rate in the completed DNA molecule is approximately __________.
    About 1 in 10^9 nucleotides.
  • Which enzyme creates nicks ahead of the replication fork to relieve tension from unwinding?
    Topoisomerase.