DNA Repair quiz #1 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/38
Which process helps to preserve the genetic information stored in DNA during DNA replication?
DNA proofreading helps preserve genetic information by correcting mispaired bases during replication.What is the name of the enzyme that hydrolyzes (breaks down) DNA during DNA isolation procedures?
Deoxyribonuclease is the enzyme that hydrolyzes DNA.Which molecule usually detects and corrects errors in DNA replication?
DNA polymerase detects and corrects errors through its proofreading activity.What kind of damage to DNA can be caused by X-rays?
X-rays can cause double-strand breaks in DNA.What is the function of single-strand binding proteins during DNA replication?
Single-strand binding proteins stabilize and protect single-stranded DNA during replication.What enzyme joins DNA fragments during replication?
DNA ligase joins DNA fragments by sealing nicks in the sugar-phosphate backbone.What is the role of exonucleases in DNA replication?
Exonucleases remove incorrectly paired or damaged nucleotides during proofreading and repair.Which enzyme breaks the hydrogen bonds between the strands of parental DNA during replication?
Helicase breaks the hydrogen bonds between DNA strands.Which protein joins together the Okazaki fragments of DNA in the lagging strand?
DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments on the lagging strand.What is the role of ligase in DNA replication?
DNA ligase seals nicks and joins DNA fragments, completing the sugar-phosphate backbone.What is the role of the enzyme ligase in DNA replication?
DNA ligase connects DNA fragments by forming phosphodiester bonds.What is the role of DNA ligase during DNA replication?
DNA ligase joins Okazaki fragments and repairs nicks in the DNA backbone.What is the role of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
DNA ligase seals breaks in the DNA backbone, joining fragments into a continuous strand.What is the function of DNA ligase in DNA replication?
DNA ligase creates covalent bonds between DNA fragments, ensuring strand continuity.What is the purpose of DNA ligase?
DNA ligase joins DNA fragments and repairs nicks in the DNA backbone.What chemical force must be overcome in order to separate the two DNA strands during replication?
Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases must be overcome.What is the most efficient way to avoid DNA mutations from UV radiation?
Efficient DNA repair mechanisms, such as nucleotide excision repair, help avoid mutations from UV radiation.How is DNA stored for short-term usage in cells?
DNA is stored in the nucleus, often associated with histone proteins for short-term usage.What usually happens when mistakes are made during DNA repair and bases are incorrect or missing?
Mistakes during DNA repair can result in mutations, which may affect gene function.What process repairs damage to a preexisting double helix?
Nucleotide excision repair (NER) repairs damage that distorts the double helix.DNA methylation is a mechanism used by eukaryotes to do what?
DNA methylation is used by eukaryotes to distinguish old DNA strands from new ones during mismatch repair.Which structure is responsible for stabilizing DNA in its single-stranded form during replication?
Single-strand binding proteins stabilize single-stranded DNA.Short segments of newly synthesized DNA are joined into a continuous strand by _____.
DNA ligase.The separated strands of DNA are completed into two double helices by DNA _________.
DNA polymerase.Short segments of newly synthesized DNA are joined into a continuous strand by which enzyme?
DNA ligase.If DNA ligase was nonfunctional, what would be a likely consequence?
DNA fragments would remain unjoined, resulting in incomplete DNA strands.What enzyme cuts up DNA into tiny fragments?
Deoxyribonuclease cuts DNA into fragments.The overall error rate in a completed DNA molecule is approximately __________.
The error rate is about 1 in 10^9 nucleotides.Which enzyme joins Okazaki fragments together?
DNA ligase.During DNA replication, which enzyme removes the RNA primers and then fills in the gap?
DNA polymerase I removes RNA primers and fills in the gap with DNA.Proofreading by DNA polymerase involves the removal of what?
Proofreading involves the removal of incorrectly paired nucleotides.What is an enzyme that cuts double-stranded DNA at specific nucleotide sequences?
Restriction endonuclease.Identify the three factors that account for the high degree of accuracy of DNA replication.
Base pairing specificity, proofreading by DNA polymerase, and DNA repair mechanisms.DNA strands can be clipped crosswise at selected positions by using enzymes called what?
Restriction enzymes.Why is proofreading of newly-synthesized DNA important?
Proofreading prevents mutations by correcting errors during DNA synthesis.What are the two general categories of DNA repair?
Direct repair and excision repair.The overall error rate in the completed DNA molecule is approximately __________.
About 1 in 10^9 nucleotides.Which enzyme creates nicks ahead of the replication fork to relieve tension from unwinding?
Topoisomerase.