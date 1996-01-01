Skip to main content
DNA Structure quiz #1 Flashcards

DNA Structure quiz #1
  • Which of the following lists all the components found within all DNA nucleotides?
    A phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What interactions contribute the most to holding the two strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases.
  • Which of the following is a structural feature shared by all DNA molecules?
    A double helix formed by two antiparallel strands.
  • What kind of bond holds two complementary strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • Which of the following is not a nucleotide found in DNA?
    Uracil.
  • What weak bonds hold the complementary bases together in DNA?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • Which is the most accurate statement about the DNA double helix?
    It consists of two antiparallel strands held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
  • Which two parts of the nucleotide covalently bond to each other to form the backbone of DNA?
    The phosphate group and the deoxyribose sugar.
  • How many different types of nucleotides are there in DNA?
    Four.
  • How many base pairs make up one turn of the DNA double helix?
    About 10 base pairs.
  • Where are the sugar-phosphate backbones and the nitrogenous bases located in the DNA double helix?
    The sugar-phosphate backbones are on the outside, and the nitrogenous bases are on the inside.
  • What is the twisted ladder shape of the DNA called?
    Double helix.
  • What is the only difference between DNA's nitrogen bases and RNA's nitrogen bases?
    DNA contains thymine, while RNA contains uracil instead.
  • What type of bond holds the nitrogen bases to one another across the middle of the helix?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • Which compound is not part of a DNA nucleotide?
    Ribose.
  • Which of the following are characteristics of DNA?
    Double-stranded, contains deoxyribose, and uses adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine as bases.
  • What is the relationship between DNA and histones?
    DNA wraps around histone proteins to form chromatin.
  • In a DNA deoxyribose sugar of a single nucleotide, what is found at the 2' carbon?
    A hydrogen atom.
  • What are chromosomes made up of?
    DNA and proteins (mainly histones).
  • What are chromosomes made out of?
    DNA and associated proteins.
  • Which purine base forms 3 hydrogen bonds when binding its complementary nucleotide base?
    Guanine.
  • Why do we refer to the DNA as a double-helix model?
    Because it consists of two strands twisted around each other in a helical shape.
  • What type of bond can be found between complementary nitrogenous bases?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • Which of the following is not a component of a DNA nucleotide?
    Ribose sugar.
  • What part of a DNA strand is the same for all living organisms?
    The sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • Which of the following would be true of any given DNA molecule?
    It is composed of two antiparallel strands held together by complementary base pairing.
  • Which pair of nitrogen bases are correctly matched?
    Adenine with thymine, and cytosine with guanine.
  • How is information stored in a molecule of DNA?
    In the sequence of nitrogenous bases.
  • Which part of DNA carries genetic information?
    The sequence of nitrogenous bases.
  • What are base pairs held together by?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • What makes up the backbone of DNA?
    Alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.
  • How are complementary strands of DNA held together?
    By hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
  • Which of these nitrogenous bases is found in DNA but not in RNA?
    Thymine.
  • What is the repeating monomer of a DNA molecule?
    Nucleotide.
  • What makes up the backbone of the DNA molecule?
    Sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.
  • How many strands or backbones are present in DNA?
    Two.
  • What type of bond keeps each individual DNA strand together?
    Phosphodiester bonds.
  • Which base is found in DNA?
    Thymine.
  • The two strands of nitrogenous bases in DNA are joined by which type of bond?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • How many hydrogen bonds are formed between adenine and thymine in the double DNA helix?
    Two.