DNA Structure quiz #1 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which of the following lists all the components found within all DNA nucleotides?
A phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.What interactions contribute the most to holding the two strands of DNA together?
Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases.Which of the following is a structural feature shared by all DNA molecules?
A double helix formed by two antiparallel strands.What kind of bond holds two complementary strands of DNA together?
Hydrogen bonds.Which of the following is not a nucleotide found in DNA?
Uracil.What weak bonds hold the complementary bases together in DNA?
Hydrogen bonds.Which is the most accurate statement about the DNA double helix?
It consists of two antiparallel strands held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.Which two parts of the nucleotide covalently bond to each other to form the backbone of DNA?
The phosphate group and the deoxyribose sugar.How many different types of nucleotides are there in DNA?
Four.How many base pairs make up one turn of the DNA double helix?
About 10 base pairs.Where are the sugar-phosphate backbones and the nitrogenous bases located in the DNA double helix?
The sugar-phosphate backbones are on the outside, and the nitrogenous bases are on the inside.What is the twisted ladder shape of the DNA called?
Double helix.What is the only difference between DNA's nitrogen bases and RNA's nitrogen bases?
DNA contains thymine, while RNA contains uracil instead.What type of bond holds the nitrogen bases to one another across the middle of the helix?
Hydrogen bonds.Which compound is not part of a DNA nucleotide?
Ribose.Which of the following are characteristics of DNA?
Double-stranded, contains deoxyribose, and uses adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine as bases.What is the relationship between DNA and histones?
DNA wraps around histone proteins to form chromatin.In a DNA deoxyribose sugar of a single nucleotide, what is found at the 2' carbon?
A hydrogen atom.What are chromosomes made up of?
DNA and proteins (mainly histones).What are chromosomes made out of?
DNA and associated proteins.Which purine base forms 3 hydrogen bonds when binding its complementary nucleotide base?
Guanine.Why do we refer to the DNA as a double-helix model?
Because it consists of two strands twisted around each other in a helical shape.What type of bond can be found between complementary nitrogenous bases?
Hydrogen bonds.Which of the following is not a component of a DNA nucleotide?
Ribose sugar.What part of a DNA strand is the same for all living organisms?
The sugar-phosphate backbone.Which of the following would be true of any given DNA molecule?
It is composed of two antiparallel strands held together by complementary base pairing.Which pair of nitrogen bases are correctly matched?
Adenine with thymine, and cytosine with guanine.How is information stored in a molecule of DNA?
In the sequence of nitrogenous bases.Which part of DNA carries genetic information?
The sequence of nitrogenous bases.What are base pairs held together by?
Hydrogen bonds.What makes up the backbone of DNA?
Alternating sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.How are complementary strands of DNA held together?
By hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.Which of these nitrogenous bases is found in DNA but not in RNA?
Thymine.What is the repeating monomer of a DNA molecule?
Nucleotide.What makes up the backbone of the DNA molecule?
Sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.How many strands or backbones are present in DNA?
Two.What type of bond keeps each individual DNA strand together?
Phosphodiester bonds.Which base is found in DNA?
Thymine.The two strands of nitrogenous bases in DNA are joined by which type of bond?
Hydrogen bonds.How many hydrogen bonds are formed between adenine and thymine in the double DNA helix?
Two.