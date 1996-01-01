DNA Structure quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following lists all the components found within all DNA nucleotides? A phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

What interactions contribute the most to holding the two strands of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases.

Which of the following is a structural feature shared by all DNA molecules? A double helix formed by two antiparallel strands.

What kind of bond holds two complementary strands of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds.

Which of the following is not a nucleotide found in DNA? Uracil.

What weak bonds hold the complementary bases together in DNA? Hydrogen bonds.