What holds the DNA strands together? Hydrogen bonds hold the DNA strands together. What holds bases together in DNA? Hydrogen bonds hold bases together in DNA. What are the bonds that hold DNA together? Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together. What is the sugar in the DNA molecule? The sugar in the DNA molecule is deoxyribose. What type of bonds hold DNA bases together? Hydrogen bonds hold DNA bases together. What type of bond holds DNA strands together? Hydrogen bonds hold DNA strands together. What are the sides of the DNA ladder made of? The sides of the DNA ladder are made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What are the nitrogenous bases in DNA? The nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What holds the backbone of DNA together? Phosphodiester bonds hold the backbone of DNA together. What are DNA base pairs held together with? DNA base pairs are held together with hydrogen bonds. What does adenine pair with in DNA? Adenine pairs with thymine in DNA. What holds the bases together in DNA? Hydrogen bonds hold the bases together in DNA. What holds DNA bases together? Hydrogen bonds hold DNA bases together. What holds DNA base pairs together? Hydrogen bonds hold DNA base pairs together. What is the shape of DNA called? The shape of DNA is called a double helix. What are the base pairing rules for DNA? Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. What are the four nucleotides in DNA? The four nucleotides in DNA contain the bases adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What are the monomers of DNA? The monomers of DNA are nucleotides. What are the building blocks of DNA? The building blocks of DNA are nucleotides. What sugar is in DNA? The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose. What is the monomer of DNA? The monomer of DNA is the nucleotide. What does DNA stand for? DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid. What makes up the DNA backbone? The DNA backbone is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What are the four bases in DNA? The four bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What forms the backbone of DNA? Alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars form the backbone of DNA. What are the bases of DNA? The bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What does DNA stand for? DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid. What is the monomer of the DNA molecule? The monomer of the DNA molecule is the nucleotide. What are nitrogenous bases in DNA? The nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What are the two purines in DNA called? The two purines in DNA are adenine and guanine. What gives DNA a negative charge? The phosphate groups in the backbone give DNA a negative charge. What bonds hold nucleotides together in DNA? Phosphodiester bonds hold nucleotides together in DNA. What are the sugars in DNA? The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose. What type of sugar is found in DNA? The type of sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose, a five-carbon sugar. What are the structural differences between RNA and DNA? DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine, while RNA contains ribose and uracil. Who proposed the first accurate model of DNA? Watson and Crick proposed the first accurate model of DNA. Who is credited with discovering the structure of DNA? Watson and Crick are credited with discovering the structure of DNA. Who discovered the base pairing rules for DNA? Chargaff discovered the base pairing rules for DNA. How do the structures of RNA and DNA differ? DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine, while RNA contains ribose and uracil. How many different kinds of nucleotides does DNA contain? DNA contains four different kinds of nucleotides.
DNA Structure quiz #10
