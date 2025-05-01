Skip to main content
DNA Structure quiz #10

  • What holds the DNA strands together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold the DNA strands together.
  • What holds bases together in DNA?
    Hydrogen bonds hold bases together in DNA.
  • What are the bonds that hold DNA together?
    Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together.
  • What is the sugar in the DNA molecule?
    The sugar in the DNA molecule is deoxyribose.
  • What type of bonds hold DNA bases together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold DNA bases together.
  • What type of bond holds DNA strands together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold DNA strands together.
  • What are the sides of the DNA ladder made of?
    The sides of the DNA ladder are made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • What are the nitrogenous bases in DNA?
    The nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What holds the backbone of DNA together?
    Phosphodiester bonds hold the backbone of DNA together.
  • What are DNA base pairs held together with?
    DNA base pairs are held together with hydrogen bonds.
  • What does adenine pair with in DNA?
    Adenine pairs with thymine in DNA.
  • What holds the bases together in DNA?
    Hydrogen bonds hold the bases together in DNA.
  • What holds DNA bases together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold DNA bases together.
  • What holds DNA base pairs together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold DNA base pairs together.
  • What is the shape of DNA called?
    The shape of DNA is called a double helix.
  • What are the base pairing rules for DNA?
    Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.
  • What are the four nucleotides in DNA?
    The four nucleotides in DNA contain the bases adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What are the monomers of DNA?
    The monomers of DNA are nucleotides.
  • What are the building blocks of DNA?
    The building blocks of DNA are nucleotides.
  • What sugar is in DNA?
    The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What is the monomer of DNA?
    The monomer of DNA is the nucleotide.
  • What does DNA stand for?
    DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid.
  • What makes up the DNA backbone?
    The DNA backbone is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • What are the four bases in DNA?
    The four bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What forms the backbone of DNA?
    Alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars form the backbone of DNA.
  • What are the bases of DNA?
    The bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What does DNA stand for?
    DNA stands for deoxyribonucleic acid.
  • What is the monomer of the DNA molecule?
    The monomer of the DNA molecule is the nucleotide.
  • What are nitrogenous bases in DNA?
    The nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What are the two purines in DNA called?
    The two purines in DNA are adenine and guanine.
  • What gives DNA a negative charge?
    The phosphate groups in the backbone give DNA a negative charge.
  • What bonds hold nucleotides together in DNA?
    Phosphodiester bonds hold nucleotides together in DNA.
  • What are the sugars in DNA?
    The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What type of sugar is found in DNA?
    The type of sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose, a five-carbon sugar.
  • What are the structural differences between RNA and DNA?
    DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine, while RNA contains ribose and uracil.
  • Who proposed the first accurate model of DNA?
    Watson and Crick proposed the first accurate model of DNA.
  • Who is credited with discovering the structure of DNA?
    Watson and Crick are credited with discovering the structure of DNA.
  • Who discovered the base pairing rules for DNA?
    Chargaff discovered the base pairing rules for DNA.
  • How do the structures of RNA and DNA differ?
    DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine, while RNA contains ribose and uracil.
  • How many different kinds of nucleotides does DNA contain?
    DNA contains four different kinds of nucleotides.