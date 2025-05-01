Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the bonds that hold DNA together? Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together.

What is the sugar in the DNA molecule? The sugar in the DNA molecule is deoxyribose.

