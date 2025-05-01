Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How do the bases bond together in DNA? Bases bond together in DNA via hydrogen bonds: A with T (2 bonds), C with G (3 bonds).

How are complementary strands of DNA held together? Complementary strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between bases.

How to identify 5' and 3' ends of DNA? The 5' end of DNA has a phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, and the 3' end has a hydroxyl group attached to the 3' carbon.

What is the five-carbon sugar found in DNA? The five-carbon sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose.

Both DNA and RNA are made of subunits called what? Both DNA and RNA are made of subunits called nucleotides.

Identify three possible components of a DNA nucleotide. A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.