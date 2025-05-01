Back
How do the bases bond together in DNA? Bases bond together in DNA via hydrogen bonds: A with T (2 bonds), C with G (3 bonds). How are complementary strands of DNA held together? Complementary strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between bases. How to identify 5' and 3' ends of DNA? The 5' end of DNA has a phosphate group attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, and the 3' end has a hydroxyl group attached to the 3' carbon. What is the five-carbon sugar found in DNA? The five-carbon sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose. Both DNA and RNA are made of subunits called what? Both DNA and RNA are made of subunits called nucleotides. Identify three possible components of a DNA nucleotide. A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. The pairing of nitrogenous bases in DNA is specific because of what? The pairing is specific because purines always pair with pyrimidines, and hydrogen bonds form only between specific base pairs: A with T, C with G. In DNA, guanine always pairs with which base? In DNA, guanine always pairs with cytosine. How many times longer is DNA than it is wide? DNA is much longer than it is wide; the double helix is many times longer than its diameter. Which base bonds to thymine in DNA? Adenine bonds to thymine in DNA. In DNA, guanine always forms hydrogen bonds with which base? In DNA, guanine always forms hydrogen bonds with cytosine. What can be determined about DNA from its name? From its name, DNA is a nucleic acid containing deoxyribose sugar. What two molecules make up the backbone of DNA? Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA. What makes up the sides of the DNA molecule? The sides of the DNA molecule are made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What are the stairs of the DNA ladder made of? The stairs of the DNA ladder are made of pairs of nitrogenous bases. What are the sides of DNA ladder made of? The sides of the DNA ladder are made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What monomer combines to make DNA? Nucleotides combine to make DNA. What two scientists established the structure of DNA? Watson and Crick established the structure of DNA. What two scientist established the structure of DNA? Watson and Crick established the structure of DNA. What two components make up the backbone of DNA? Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA. What does the 'D' in DNA stand for? The 'D' in DNA stands for deoxyribose. What is the basic monomer unit of DNA called? The basic monomer unit of DNA is called a nucleotide. What makes up the backbone of a DNA molecule? The backbone of a DNA molecule is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What type of biomolecule are DNA and RNA? DNA and RNA are nucleic acids. What can be determined about DNA from its name? DNA is a nucleic acid containing deoxyribose sugar. What is the smallest unit of DNA called? The smallest unit of DNA is called a nucleotide. Which is one of the bases found in DNA? Adenine is one of the bases found in DNA. Which molecules make up the backbone of DNA? Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA. Which molecules are the building blocks of DNA? Nucleotides are the building blocks of DNA. Who created an accurate model of the structure of DNA? Watson and Crick created an accurate model of the structure of DNA. How does the structure of DNA relate to its function? The double helix structure allows for stable storage of genetic information and accurate replication. What are the subunits of DNA and RNA? The subunits of DNA and RNA are nucleotides. What type of biomolecule are DNA and RNA? DNA and RNA are nucleic acids. What biomolecule is DNA? DNA is a nucleic acid. What is the DNA backbone made of? The DNA backbone is made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What components make up the backbone of DNA? Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA. What electrical charge does DNA have? DNA has a negative electrical charge due to its phosphate backbone. In DNA, adenine always pairs with what? In DNA, adenine always pairs with thymine. Why is DNA called a macromolecule by scientists? DNA is called a macromolecule because it is a large molecule made up of many nucleotides. In DNA, cytosine always pairs with what? In DNA, cytosine always pairs with guanine.
DNA Structure quiz #11
