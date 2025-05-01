Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

The five-carbon sugar in DNA is what? The five-carbon sugar in DNA is deoxyribose.

What is the difference between the sugars in DNA and RNA at the 2' carbon position? DNA has a hydrogen at the 2' carbon, while RNA has a hydroxyl group at the same position. This difference affects the properties of DNA and RNA.

Which components make up a nucleotide in DNA? A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. These three components are essential for DNA structure.

What is the structural difference between purines and pyrimidines? Purines have a double-ring structure, while pyrimidines have a single-ring structure. Adenine and guanine are purines, and cytosine and thymine are pyrimidines.

How do nucleosides differ from nucleotides? Nucleosides contain only a base and a sugar, while nucleotides also include a phosphate group. This distinction is important in DNA chemistry.

What type of bond connects nucleotides within a single DNA strand? Phosphodiester bonds connect nucleotides within a single DNA strand. These bonds form the backbone of the DNA molecule.