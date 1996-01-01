DNA Structure quiz #2 Flashcards
What makes up the backbone of a DNA molecule?
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups.What are the four bases that make up DNA?
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.What are the DNA backbones made of?
Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.Which nitrogen base is not found in DNA?
Uracil.What forms the backbone of DNA?
Sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.Which nitrogenous base is not found in RNA?
Thymine.Which of the following best describes the physical structure of a gene?
A specific sequence of DNA bases.What holds the two strands of DNA together?
Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.What holds two strands of DNA together?
Hydrogen bonds.How many hydrogen bonds hold adenine and thymine together?
Two.What is the backbone of DNA?
A chain of alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.How are the two strands of DNA held together?
By hydrogen bonds between complementary nitrogenous bases.What do the two strands of DNA join together to form?
A double helix.Which of the following is found in DNA but not in RNA?
Thymine.What are the 4 bases found in DNA?
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.What is the DNA backbone made of?
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups.What base is found in DNA but not in RNA?
Thymine.What kind of chemical bond is found between paired bases of the DNA double helix?
Hydrogen bonds.What are the four nitrogen bases found in DNA?
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.What are the four different DNA bases?
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.How many strands make up DNA?
Two.What nitrogen base pairs with thymine?
Adenine.What do we call the shape or arrangement of a strand of DNA?
Double helix.What is the common name for deoxyribonucleic acid?
DNA.How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?
By hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.Nucleotides in each strand of DNA are held together by what type of bonds?
Phosphodiester bonds.What forces hold the two strands of DNA together?
Hydrogen bonds.What are the 4 nitrogen bases found in DNA?
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.Who bonds to thymine?
Adenine.What forms the backbone of the DNA molecule?
Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.What are the 4 nitrogenous bases of DNA?
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.What sugar is in DNA?
Deoxyribose.The double helix of DNA is which level of structure?
Secondary structure.What holds the two strands of a DNA molecule together?
Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.The nucleotides in the backbone of the DNA strand are held together by what type of bond?
Phosphodiester bonds.Which of the following is a nitrogen base for DNA?
Guanine.DNA gets its name from what?
The sugar deoxyribose in its structure.Which components make up the backbone of a DNA molecule?
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups.Two components that make up the backbone of a DNA molecule?
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate.In which aspect of DNA structure are hydrogen bonds important?
Holding the two complementary strands together.