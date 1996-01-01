Skip to main content
DNA Structure quiz #2 Flashcards

DNA Structure quiz #2
  • What makes up the backbone of a DNA molecule?
    Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups.
  • What are the four bases that make up DNA?
    Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • Which nitrogen base is not found in DNA?
    Uracil.
  • Which nitrogenous base is not found in RNA?
    Thymine.
  • Which of the following best describes the physical structure of a gene?
    A specific sequence of DNA bases.
  • What holds the two strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
  • How many hydrogen bonds hold adenine and thymine together?
    Two.
  • What do the two strands of DNA join together to form?
    A double helix.
  • Which of the following is found in DNA but not in RNA?
    Thymine.
  • What base is found in DNA but not in RNA?
    Thymine.
  • What kind of chemical bond is found between paired bases of the DNA double helix?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • How many strands make up DNA?
    Two.
  • What nitrogen base pairs with thymine?
    Adenine.
  • What do we call the shape or arrangement of a strand of DNA?
    Double helix.
  • What is the common name for deoxyribonucleic acid?
    DNA.
  • Nucleotides in each strand of DNA are held together by what type of bonds?
    Phosphodiester bonds.
  • Who bonds to thymine?
    Adenine.
  • What sugar is in DNA?
    Deoxyribose.
  • The double helix of DNA is which level of structure?
    Secondary structure.
  • The nucleotides in the backbone of the DNA strand are held together by what type of bond?
    Phosphodiester bonds.
  • Which of the following is a nitrogen base for DNA?
    Guanine.
  • DNA gets its name from what?
    The sugar deoxyribose in its structure.
  • In which aspect of DNA structure are hydrogen bonds important?
    Holding the two complementary strands together.