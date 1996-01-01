DNA Structure quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What makes up the backbone of a DNA molecule? Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups.

What are the four bases that make up DNA? Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.

What are the DNA backbones made of? Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.

Which nitrogen base is not found in DNA? Uracil.

What forms the backbone of DNA? Sugar (deoxyribose) and phosphate groups.

Which nitrogenous base is not found in RNA? Thymine.